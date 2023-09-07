World leaders at G20 Summit will hear 78 instrumentalists perform 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam'

New Delhi: According to the official brochure, the G20 Summit will feature a performance by an ensemble of outstanding instrumentalists bringing several kinds of classical and modern music to celebrate the rich tapestry of the country's musical legacy.

In commemoration of the G20 leaders, President Droupadi Murmu will hold a ceremonial dinner on September 9 with a performance by the 'Gaandharva Aatodyam' ensemble titled "Bharat Vadya Darshanam" (Musical Journey of India).

According to the brochure, it was conceived by the Sangeet Natak Akademi and would feature traditional Indian instruments including the santoor, saranagi, jal tarang, and shehnai.—Inputs from Agencies