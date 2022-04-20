World is watching as US Constitution shattered in 2020 election: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump says the Constitution should be protected from those responsible for mass violations during the November vote. "Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election," Trump said on Twitter on Sunday. The president said that "large numbers" of poll observers were "thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States," and that millions of ballots were altered by the Democrats. "... those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!" Trump tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, Trump promised on Twitter that more lawsuits were coming that would prove the unconstitutionality of the November presidential election. "Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!" Trump said. The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities. Major US media outlets claim that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 presidential election. Biden himself has already delivered a national address declaring his victory. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified yet. Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud.

—UNI