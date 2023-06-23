World Hydrography Day Celebrations At National Hydrographic Office, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): The World Hydrography Day (WHD) was celebrated by the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department on 21 Jun 23. The theme for this year’s World Hydrography Day is: “Hydrography – Underpinning the Digital; Twin of the Ocean” in keeping with development of virtual representation.

National Hydrographic Office (NHO) in Dehradun celebrated WHD with series of activities. They were aimed at raising awareness about the critical role of hydrography in ensuring safe navigation, promoting sustainable marine development, supporting government of India’s Blue water economy including protecting our oceans and coastal areas.

Aligning itself with the national policy of self-reliance and Vasudev Kutumbhkumam, the department continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s self-reliance and fostering international cooperation and contributing to harmonious global community.

The department’s footprint goes beyond the India’s shore, with Hydrographic surveying activities being regularly undertaken in various IOR littoral nations. Till date, the department have undertaken about 96 foreign cooperation surveys covering 89,000 Sq Km of waters producing 38 foreign Paper charts and 41 Electronic navigation charts for various IOR Littoral nations. This is in addition to producing and regular updating of 333 Navigational paper charts and 349 Electronic Navigation charts along with various nautical publication relevant for mariners safety at sea.

As a leading institution responsible for hydrographic surveys and chart production in India, NHO hosted a range of activities to commemorate the occasion. Public outreach programme were also a key component of the celebrations. The school children visit was organised with demonstrative videos and interactive sessions to educate students about the significance of hydrography and its impact on marine safety. These initiatives aimed to inspire a new generation of hydrographers and promote environmental stewardship.

As NHO continues its commitment to excellence in hydrographic services, events like WHD provides an opportunity to reflect on the achievements made and inspire further advancements in the field. By prioritising the accuracy of hydrographic data, India takes a significant step towards ensuring the safety and sustainability of its Maritime activities.

The celebration of World Hydrographic Day reinforces the importance of hydrography as a key component of marine governance and highlights India’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of navigational safety and Marine conservation.