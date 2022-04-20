World Highest Lord Ram Statue To Be Built In Ayodhya: UP CM

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a 251 meter high Lord Ram statue would be built near the banks of Saryu river in the temple city of Ayodhya.

This would be world 's tallest statue to be set up in 100 acres of land along with other facilities, announced Yogi Adityanath during a high powered committee meeting here on Monday night.

Along with the bronze statue of Lord Ram, the area would have a digital museum on the life of the God, interpretation centre, library, food plaza, parking, landscaping and other tourist facilities. IIT, Kanpur would do a geological and hydrological survey along with seismic and environment assessment and give a feasibility report confirmed additional chief secretary Awnish Awasthi here. The CM said that to construct the tallest statue, UP government would seek technical support from Gujarat government and sign a MoU in this matter. Meanwhile, it has also decided to float a trust headed by CM for the setting up the statue. UNI