World Health Day: Working to realise dream of healthy India, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of World Health Day Tuesday prayed for people to remain in the best of health. This year's theme for Health Day, is food safety which he said is an essential pre-condition for good health. "On World Health Day, I pray that all of you remain in the best of health and at the same time inspire others to lead a healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. "Theme of this year's World Health Day, Food Safety is an essential pre-condition for good health and we all must focus on it. @WHO," he added. The objective of the World Health Day is to disseminate knowledge and awareness about human health. The day focuses on increasing life expectancy by adding good health to the lives of people and promoting healthier living habits across the globe.