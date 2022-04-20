World Fisheries Day On Nov 21

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and National Fisheries Development, is celebrating the ‘World Fisheries Day’ on 21st November 2021 at Rail Auditorium, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar Odisha. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri ParshottamRupala, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr. L. Murugan, ShriJatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Fisheries, Dr. C. Suvarana, Chief Executive, NFDB, Sri Sagar Mehra Joint Secretaries (Fisheries) Government of India, Shri R. Raghu Prasad, Commissioner & Secretary, Govt of Odisha will grace the occasion. Department of Fisheries, Odisha and Various States Officers of Dept. of Fisheries and other relevant Departments/Ministries, Fish-Farmers, Fishermen, fish farmers, entrepreneurs, stakeholders, professionals, officials and Scientists from across the nation will also be participating in the event.During the event, for the second time in Fisheries Sector the Government of India will award best performing States for 2020-21, Inland, Marine, Hilly& North-eastern region, best districtfor Inland, Marine, Hilly& North-eastern region, Best Quasi Government Organization/ Federation/ Corporation/ BoardinInland, Marine, Hilly& North-eastern region. Besides, there will be award felicitations to best Fish Farmer (Inland, Marine and Hilly & NE Region),best Hatchery (Fish, shrimp and Trout Hatchery),best Fisheries Enterprises,best Fisheries Co-operative societies/FPOs/SHGs, best Individual Entrepreneurs, best Innovation idea/Technology Infusion.During the event, technical sessions will also be held which Scientists from ICAR-CIFA will participate in the afternoon session. Entire proceedings would be live-telecasted to have wider outreach.Government of India is in the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and bring about economic revolution through Blue Revolution in the country. The sector envisioned to increase thefarmers’ income through enhancement of production and productivity, improving the quality and reduction of waste. Foreseeing the potential of the sector, Prime Minister in May, 2020had launched the “Pradhan Mantri MatsyaSampada Yojana (PMMSY) with a budget of over Rs.20,050 crores for a period of five years. PMMSY aimsto achieve fish production of 22 MMT from the current 15.0 MMT by 2024-25and to create an additional employment opportunity to about 55 lakh people through this sector.BackgroundWorld Fisheries Day is celebrated on 21st Novemberevery year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisherfolk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world. It started in 1997 where “World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers” met at New Delhi leading to formation of “World Fisheries Forum” with representatives from 18 countries and signed a declaration advocating for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies. The event aims to draw attention to overfishing, habitat destruction and other serious threats to the sustainability of our marine and freshwater resources. The celebrations serve to focus on changing the way the world manages global fisheries to ensure sustainable stocks and healthy ecosystems.