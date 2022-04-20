World Environment Day: U'khand Police Pledges To Plant One Lakh Saplings Before July 16

Dehradun: On the occasion of the World Environment Day, Uttarakhand Police on Saturday started a massive tree plantation campaign at the state level, under which one lakh saplings will be planted in police premises.

During the campaign that will end on July 16, saplings will be planted in police stations, outposts, corps and police lines.

Environmentalist Padmabhushan Dr Anil Joshi along with Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand started this campaign by planting trees in the Police Headquarters premises.

Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand informed that the campaign will continue till the Harela festival on July 16, under which the target is to plant at least 100 saplings in each police station and 1,000 in police lines, taking to a total of one lakh saplings in all police premises.

On this occasion, Dr Joshi addressed the police officers and said, "This is a very difficult time for human life, if we do not take care of the environment even now, then destruction is certain. It is everyone's responsibility, we are responsible for the changes happening in the environment at present, especially the melting of glaciers which is the biggest sign that there is going to be a big crisis on life on earth. Life is becoming difficult in land and water, many species are going extinct."He congratulated Uttarakhand police for organising such a campaign."During the Covid period, nature has shown that it is greater than anything, even science. The lock-down during the COVID period has protected the environment. It is time to heal the wounds of nature," he said. World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe, is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN) to generate awareness about the significance of nature. The day is celebrated to tell people that nature should be respected for its values. The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.', as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. —ANI