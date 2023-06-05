World Environment Day Celebrated At BH-5

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The students and staff members of Boys Hostel No. 5, Panjab University, Chandigarh and some volunteer students from different departments of the university celebrated World Environment Dayon 5th June, 2023, at the hostel by planting tree saplings of Ashoka tree, pomegranate, Amla, and guava by demonstrating the importance of the day to save mother earth for our future generations. Dr. J.S. Sehrawat Warden, Boys Hostel No. 5, inspired the residents and staff to come forward for this noble cause.He appreciated and thanked the students to assemble for tree plantations and having interactions on the topic of climate change and importance of planting more trees, amid their end semester examinations. He urged the gardeners and residents to save the newly planted saplings at least, for next one year to ensure their survival and allow them to grow into full-fledged trees. He requested the residents to adopt the newly planted trees so that coming residents may enjoy clean air, their shadows and fruition. Participating residents and staff were also offered refreshments after the event in hostel lawns.