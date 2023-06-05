World Environment Day-2023: Call To Protect & Restore The Plant At FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to encourage everyone to do their part to protect the environment. The year 2023 will mark the 50th edition of World Environment Day, which will be celebrated under the theme "Solutions to Plastic Pollution". This year's theme focuses on encouraging people to give up on the usage of plastic and identify it as the source of environmental degradation.

Keeping in view, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun celebrated World Environment Day-2023 on 5th June, 2023 and organized Kavita Paath, Declamation speech on "Solutions to Plastic Pollution" and Photography on "Biodiversity of FRI Campus" theme and Prize distribution to the winners of above activities were also held on the occasion of World Environment Day. The ceremony was organized in Convocation Hall of FRI, Dehradun. Shri Mahaling, IFS and Head Extension Division, FRI welcome the special guest Smt. Mohini Rawat, nature lover and passionate bird watcher, Smt. Jayshree Ardey, IFS & PCCF (Retd.) and Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI Chief Guest of the function and other dignitaries. Head Extension Division, FRI Dehradun had given a brief account of programme & activities carried out on the occasion of World Environment Day. The scientists, officers faculties and students of FRI Deemed to be University participated in the programme. The winners of the above events were given away different prizes by special guest Smt. Mohini Rawat, Smt. Jayshree Ardey, IFS & PCCF (Retd.), Arunachal Pradesh and Director, FRI.

In her address, Dr. Renu Singh, Director FRI said that it is a moral duty of each and every citizen to contribute to the protection and conservation of Environment. She calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet. She said that air pollution is a major challenge faced by human being. She also said that Climate Change is a big alarm as a natural disaster and increasing temperature causing global warming. She told that the Institute is working on rejuvenation of major rivers of the country. Further she expressed the concern about the magnitude of plastic pollution and its recycling and its further problem and its impact on all life forms in all possible ecosystems. Mission LiFE can be affective platform to create an effective awareness among the people through its various activities such as Single use plastic. Use cloth bag for shopping instead of plastic bags. Carry your own water bottle wherever possible. Reuse glass containers/packaging items as storage boxes, Participate in and mobilize participation for clean up drives of cities and water bodies, Prefer using non-plastic eco-friendly cutlery during gathering extent. You all might aware of that with all your efforts FRI could able to reach its institutional target of Mission Life well before the time that gave immense hope in the cooperative efforts and I congratulate you all for the same. Smt. Richa Misra, IFS, Head Silviculture and Forest Management Division also address on Mission LiFE activities by the officials and officers in the campus.

Smt. Vijaya Ratre, IFS, As (G), SFM Division anchoring the programme and at the end Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist, delivered vote of thanks. Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist, Extension Division, FRI and Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist prepared the results of events & Sh. Vijay Kumar, ACF, Shri Preetpal Singh, FRO and other officials team of Extension Division, FRI contributed a immensely for the successful completion the programme.