World Entrepreneurs’ Day Celebrations at UIPS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The World Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated under the aegis of MHRD’s(Ministry of Human Resource Development) Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC-UIPS), an MoE(Ministry of Education) Innovation Cell (MIC) driven event at University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University. A Virtual Meet was organized on the topic of Academic Entrepreneurship: A Thought and a Travelogue with the eminent guest speaker, himself an established entrepreneur, Professor Om Prakash Katare, Ex-Director Research Promotion Cell, Panjab University, Chandigarh on 24 August, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS, President IIC-UIPS and Organiser of the event, extended a cordial welcome to the Guest Speaker, Prof. Katare, faculty members and over 100 participants. The event proceedings were spearheaded by Dr Vandita Kakkar, Assistant Professor, UIPS and Convener IIC-UIPS who introduced the speaker.

Prof. Katare acted as the guiding light to emphasize on the importance of entrepreneurship for the development and economy of the country. With the valuable lessons on the process of entrepreneurship, he reflected on his own journey and the mindset of being a researcher, an innovator and an entrepreneur. He prominently stressed on the power of meditation which helps in attaining absolute focus, thoroughly necessary throughout the process of identifying the problem, ideation and the development of prototype. The significance and peculiarity of the 360° innovation to refine the existing technologies via concept inter-relation was also discussed by Prof. Katare. He shared his experiences and knowledge with the participants and encouraged them to question the basics, develop an insight for efficient techniques and to be a resilient researcher. The event ended with the felicitation of the guest speaker and a note of thanks to all the faculty members and participants for showing enthusiasm for the event.