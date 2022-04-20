World Disability Day: Angry 'Divyangs' Stage Protest In Jhansi

Jhansi: Expressing outrage over their harassment, the 'Divyang' people staged a 'dharna' on the World Disability Day here on Monday.

The 'divyang' people, wearing black scarves on their hands, came and sat in huge numbers at the busy Elite chauraha. The protest was organised under the Bundelkhand 'Divyang' Development Committee. The Chief of the Committee said they were celebrating the World Disability Day as a 'black day' because the law made for protecting the rights of the 'Divyang' people in 2016 was not being implemented in reality.

The protestors demanded that an FIR should be lodged in cases pertaining to crimes against them and objectionable comments being made against their physical attributes. They also said that not a single case has been filed under the sections introduced in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) regarding these issues.

The protestors also said that boards containing information about this law should be put up at every police station as is the case with information provided with regard to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. UNI