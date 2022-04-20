World Cycle Day: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Sports Stadium In Moradabad Reopens

Moradabad: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Sports Stadium in Moradabad reopened after a span of almost two months.

Animesh Saxena, Sports Officer informed that at the stadium, around 100 to 150 players used to practice on a daily basis, but now only 40 to 50 players use the stadium. The number of players has reduced as parents of the players are concerned due to COVID-19. He added that a lot of sports used to be conducted at the stadium earlier, but now, only three to four sports activities have resumed including hockey, badminton, judo, athletics, etc.

"There had been problems due to the lockdown and the practices had come to a pause, but now that the stadiums have reopened, it will take some time for the players to get ready. All arrangements to avoid COVID-19 have been made," Saxena said.

"Today is World Cycle Day, even though cycling is necessary, we use bikes on a daily basis. All the staff members and players have been directed by the department today to use bicycles only, anyone with a car won't be allowed," he added.

Shivani Sharma, a hockey player said, "After two months we are on the ground, and I'm feeling good. We are starting our practices and routine today which we couldn't do sitting at homes. All the tournaments and universities were at a break, and gradually things will start." "We couldn't even come to the stadiums due to the lockdown, and today I'm feeling good after coming here. Not much could be done at home, with time we will catch up to our routines. We usually travel by cycles; today also we came on cycles," said another player.

The players have been directed to maintain social distancing, and practice for about two hours only, unlike earlier when they used to practice for longer durations. People above the age of 65 years have been asked not to step outside. Players have been asked to wear masks and carry sanitisers. —ANI







