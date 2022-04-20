World Cup: India women's recurve archery team enters final

Paris: The Indian women's recurve archery team spearheaded by star archer Deepika Kumari entered the final of the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage three on Friday.

The team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari defeated France 6-2 to reach the finals and will now lock horns with Mexico on Sunday.

"Many congratulations to the Indian women's recurve archery team of @ImDeepikaK, #AnkitaBhakat & #KomolikaBari for reaching the final at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after a 6-2 win over France. They will face Mexico in the final on Sunday," SAIMedia tweeted.

Last week, the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris.

The Indian trio went down 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite making an impressive start to the day.

In the qualification round, India and Mexico, the two favourites, lived up to the expectations and fought for every point. The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez pipped the Indians by one point after the end of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Atanu Das sailed into the finals of the ongoing World Cup here on Thursday.

The star couple entered the finals of the mixed pair event and will now lock horns with the Netherlands team on Sunday. (ANI)