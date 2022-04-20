World Cup 2015: Kumar Sangakkara`s ton run ends after joining 500 club

Sydney: Kumar Sangakkara became just the sixth player to score 500 runs at a World Cup before his record-breaking run of hundreds came to an end during Wednesday`s quarter-final against South Africa. The 37-year-old left-hander came into this match on the back of a record run of four successive hundreds after making 105 not out against Bangladesh, 117 not out against England, 104 against Australia and 124 against Scotland in the group stage. However, needing just four more for 500 runs in the tournament, Sangakkara -- a losing finalist at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups -- found scoring more difficult against South Africa, taking 28 balls to get to five with a three off Kyle Abbott. With wickets tumbling around him, Sangakkara -- in what is set to be his final ODI before retirement if Sri Lanka lose -- was eventually out for 45 off 96 balls, including just three fours, as Sri Lanka collapsed to 127 for nine in the 37th over after the Islanders won the toss. There have now been seven instances of a batsman scoring 500 runs at a World Cup, with India great Sachin Tendulkar -- who performed the feat twice -- holding the record for most runs at a World Cup with 673 at the 2003 edition in Southern Africa. Tendulkar also scored 523 runs at the 1996 World Cup. The other batsmen to have made 500 runs at a World Cup include Sangakkara`s Sri Lanka team-mates Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (500 in 2011), as well as Australia`s Matthew Hayden (659 in 2007) and Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007). AFP