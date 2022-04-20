World Cultural Festival - What Embarrassed Sri Sri Ravishankar?

Bimal Kumar Pande, The Hawk Dehradun: The last day of the Art of Living's World Culture Festival turned into a grand finale with leaders across the political spectrum attending the mega event on Yamuna floodplains. The programme went on with gaiety and fervour for three consecutive days and ended in attendance of top BJP leaders Suresh Prabhu, Venkaiah Naidu and Amit Shah Arun Jaitley and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the inaugural day. The Gandhis, however, skipped the grand finale. A day before the event, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave World Cultural Festival (WCF) a green signal with a caveat: that the Art Of Living (AoL ) Foundation pay Rs 5 crore, the first instalment of a hefty fine for not seeking the Tribunal's clearance in time, before the first gate at the event was to be thrown open. In fact, the Congress led opposition has vociferously attacked the BJP-led government for allowing such an event on the bank of the Yamuna. A Congress supporter points out. �Bribes may not have been paid, rules may not have been bent (as nebulous as they are and as stupidly spread over more than a dozen different authorities). Yet, all Indians intuitively know that the bigger the ticket, the faster even the toughest of clearances�, commented a Congress leader. But he forgot to mention that this practice is as old the Congress itself? But the same Congress under Delhi's Sheila Dixit government thought nothing of building the swank CWG housing complex or the DTC bus depot on the Yamuna floodplains many years ago, but that's another matter for Congress? Was it the damage to the river bank that bothered them? Hardly! What bothered Congress was that BJP led government was at the centre stage? In 2009, under UPA 2, Union government admitted to the failure of Yamuna Action Plan (YAP), saying that despite having spent around thousand crore rupees on the project, it was no cleaner than how it was two decades ago. Another question was why the ghost of hyper sensitivity entered the great Congress just a few days ahead of the WCF? Almost three Yamuna Action Plan(YAP) fell flat during Congress rule at the centre. The former PM Dr Manmohan Singh never held any meeting of Ganga River Basin Authority as chairman of the high power authority. There is not a single Indian who is not aware of the limitless and perhaps irreversible - savagery we have committed upon all our rivers, especially the holiest Ganga and Yamuna, over -at least - the 100 years of rapid industrialization. The Yamuna continues to be the dumping stream for animal carcasses, industrial effluents, disease-carrying hospital wastes, bio-degradable plastic, fibre-glass, E-Waste, PVC religious statues and toxic chemical by products. Indeed, the countless 'Action Plans' drawn up by various governments too, have seemingly floated to the bottom of the river bed, along with other garbage. It�s not surprising that our actions have backfired. Yamuna in Delhi has a zero amount of dissolved oxygen, due to which it is unable to support any marine life. And the biodegradable waste dumped into the water has led to the formation of algae which is also leading to a reduction in the levels of oxygen in water. Delhi is producing 1,900 million litre per day (MLD) of sewage but Delhi Jal Board (DJB) responsible for managing sewage is collecting and treating only 54 per cent of the total sewage generated in the city. Moreover the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has found out that 15 out of 32 sewage treatment plants are working below their capacities. This is polluting the river Yamuna at much faster pace than ever. Moreover increase in urban population is also increasing the pollution in the river. At the same time, underground water in Delhi and cities along the Yamuna is getting polluted due to water pollution. The Yamuna River has also been regarded as �sewage drain� by one of the officials. Surely those who supported the event as a great idea to "showcase India" are wrong in pointing out that hardly any damage is likely to be wrought to the river by an event that will last only three days? No, damage will be done but not as has been portrayed by opposition who has derived oxygen from a non issue. However, the oxygen soon turned into carbon dioxide probably political advisers to �Congress� mother India� might have warned against more intense protest? There is no denial to the fact which several studies have shown that the flood plain are a major water recharge area and home to much bio-diversity and the fact has been ignored. Does it show lack of knowledge on the part of AoL on the specifications of the Yamuna's floodplains? How can they naively say they will 'restore it', when they don't know what has been destroyed in the first place? Was a section of media right in claiming so? Perhaps no, in fact, a section of media shocked at the way it covered the controversy over the event. It was deplorable that in the reporting of the alleged Yamuna flood plain degradation and NGT response � the media continued to consistently take a position of condemning the Art of Living Foundation. The condemnation is simply based on limited information and reports presented to NGT. One would have hoped that the media could have been a little more impartial in its reporting and giving Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and AOLF the benefit of the doubt, or at the very least, acknowledge his three decade worth of work in protecting the environment. Although an aware citizen of India knows that the AOLF has rejuvenated several rivers in Karnataka (Kumudvathi, Arkavati, Vedavati and Palar rivers), Naganadi in Tamil Nadu and Gharni, Terna, Benitura and Tavarja rivers and Babhalgaon lake in Maharashtra many of which had dried up or were severely contaminated by urban development. And yet despite all of the above accomplishments, the media seemed to have negated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar�s role as an environmentalist. Besides Sri Sri�s work on river rehabilitation and water rejuvenation, he has championed the cause of sustainable farming and worked closely with the UN�s Millennium Development Goals to plant nearly 10 million trees in two years all over the world. This has been barely mentioned while reporting the recent story. How the media covered previous structures built on the Yamuna riverbed. What actions did the media take in the past to bring to light the extent of pollution of the Yamuna river - numerous unauthorised constructions, the entire Commonwealth Games Village and the Askshardham temple were built on the riverbed. So why now Sri Sri was being singled out? Only the media can answer that question? It seemed the objective of a section of media was to embarrass Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his organisation. Thus far, there is no substantial proof that the festival will cause any permanent damage to the river bed. Yet the media appeared to have made a judgement and condemned Sri Sri's event even before impartial investigation into the allegations. it�s the one-sided portrayal of the issue that leads to question the media�s position and intention. Instead of supporting, an event that brings together people from all walks of life � from all over the world � together on one platform � who have gained tremendous benefit from the ancient Vedic teachings that Sri Sri is preserving and bringing to the global community � that he faces negativity and hurdles created by media and political parties who played a discriminatory role. At least, he should have been applauded for creating a platform to demonstrate that people from diverse backgrounds can celebrate their differences and recognise the oneness in each human being and spread a message of peace. That is his message. It has always been his message � of oneness. In presence of the political leaders at concluding ceremony, Sri Sri said political parties should not politicise such events having a bearing on the country's reputation and suggested that the media has been "harsh" in its criticism of the World Culture Festival. By organising this kind of event India's prestige on the world stage rises... Other counties are writing in, saying they will help... The international press is asking why the Indian media was so harsh on us," the spiritual leader had said during the festivity. Whatever the reason but certainly the entire series of events tainted the image of India, however, reputation of AOL was also tarnished. The controversy around the WCF had already taken visible casualties on the very first day when President Pranab Mukherji stayed home. Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe flew all the way to India but took the next plane back home, citing 'inadequate security'. Many other international statesmen and guests may not have showed up, too. It was a big blow. The moot question is whether the World Culture Festival has annoyed some people, given the AoL's otherwise impeccable reputation a bad name for a simple but very familiar reason : the audacity of privilege. AoL's incomplete application for permission received extraordinary, kid-gloved treatment and handling at the hands of all the authorities it has passed through? But such treatment is not new in our country and VIPs are obliged. Be it the Congress, the AAP or the BJP, each and every party vows to put an end to 'VIP culture' but it prevails in India and the proverbial old man in the dhoti and calloused feet fights for 20 years in a lower court to get his pension. This is a reality one cannot deny. In my opinion what has harmed Sri Sri and tainted reputation of AOL and India on the whole was not due to Congress led opposition or prejudiced media coverage or the damage caused to Yamuna bank but of course, the Sri Sri�s blunt refusal to pay fine imposed by NGT. The manner and the fashion of trashing and disrespecting judicial verdicts was indeed, deplorable. An ordinary Indian was not expecting such an answer from an apostle of peace who talks of world peace and oneness? However, on the last day of the carnival, AOL chief �s tone was soft and changed while replying to a query related to his statement that he would not pay the Rs. 5 crore fine imposed by the NGT. He very politely said the green court has made it clear that it was not a fine but compensation to rejuvenate the area. The patch up will work but the damage is done? Was it not wrong on the part of the Guru to defy judicial verdict who preaches to stay away from the deadly inner weapon called �Ahankar�?