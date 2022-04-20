    Menu
    World Cocktail Day: Taste summer in a sip

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Life in lockdown is hectic, especially with space constraints, privacy constraints, work from home stress, and an overload of work in the home, here''s something you can celebrate--- today, is World Cocktail Day!

    We cannot help but reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. With the on-going pandemic, virtual happy hours have replaced stepping out, but that does not mean one cannot be their own bartender and make themselves a cocktail in the comfort of their homes.

    This World Cocktail Day, Diageo helps you set a new tradition, to learn the art of making a few your favourite cocktails at home. Taste summer in a sip with these delicious concoctions curated by Diageo''s finest Brand Ambassadors.

    It was on 13th May 1806 when the word ''cocktail'' was first officially defined, hence marking the day as World Cocktail Day. Since then cocktails have not only been a celebratory drink at parties but also a beautiful serve we like to order on the regular, when out with our friends. Cocktails have always known to pique the interest of many patrons looking to enjoy their choice of liquor combined with complementary additives.

    The Dutch Mule

    Ingredients

    60ml Ketel One Vodka

    15ml Fresh lime juice

    15ml Ginger juice

    15ml Orange Oleo Saccharums*

    120ml Soda water

    Method

    Add all ingredients to a rocks glass (copper mug if you have one)

    Stir to combine

    Fill glass with ice

    Garnish with a slice of lime

    Tanqueray and Tonic

    Ingredients

    50ml Tanqueray London dry gin

    150ml of Indian tonic water

    Method

    At first, fill a large wine glass with some ice

    Now pour Tanqueray and tonic water together into it

    Stir it well and finally garnish with a twist (or slice) of fresh citrus

    Johnnie and Lemon

    Ingredients

    50ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

    150ml White Lemonade (Lemonade with sugar and lemon)

    Method

    In a highball glass filled with ice pour the whisky

    Add in the sweet lemonade and stir

    Garnish with an orange slice or orange peel

    Watermelon Martini

    Ingredients

    50ml Ketel One Vodka

    80 -100 gms cubes of fresh watermelon

    2-3 TSP Sugar depends on the sweetness of the fruit

    Method

    Cut watermelon into 16 segments, chop the flesh from one segment into cubes and muddle in base of shaker. Add other ingredients, shake with ice and strain into chilled glass.

    Don''t mind Martini glass, if you don''t have one, feel free to use any glass.

    Garnish: Watermelon slice

    Tanqueray Tom Collins

    Ingredients

    50ml Tanqueray Gin

    1 Lime

    20ml Honey

    Soda

    Method

    Fill the shaker with ice cubes

    Add Tanqueray, sweetener, squeeze lime, shake well, pour in glass, top with soda

    Garnish: Lime Slice

    Orange Oleo Saccharums

    Ingredients

    1 cup Orange peel

    1 cup White Sugar

    Method

    Remove as much as pith (the white bit) from the orange peel as you can

    Place the peel in an air tight container with the sugar. Squash it with a wooden spoon/ muddler and refrigerate for 8-10 hours

    Strain the contents into a clean bowl and use warm water to dissolve the remaining sugar

    Bottle the syrup and refrigerate

    --IANS

