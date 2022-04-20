World-class 'Rudraksh' convention centre to be set up in Varanasi

Varanasi: 'Rudraksh', a world-class convention centre, would come up soon in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is slowing gaining centrestage. Soon tourists from abroad would be able to enjoy programmes such as music, drama and exhibitions held at this convention centre.

Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi said the friendship between Japan and India in Varanasi would further blossom with this wonderful gift which would be remembered by jj people all over the world. During 2015, Modi had visited Varanasi with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and laid the foundation of this grand convention centre. This convention centre named 'Rudraksh' would show a glimpse of the wonderful and ancient city of Kashi. In this convention centre, 108 grains of Rudraksha have been installed making it even taller.

The cost of this convention centre coming up in Varanasi spread over three acres is estimated at Rs 186 crore. The centre would comprise a ground floor and a large hall starting right from the first floor accomodating 1,200 people while enjoying the programme seated together on the word-class chairs brought from Vietnam. 120 cars could be parked in the basement area.

Special arrangements have also been made here for the differently-abled under which six wheelchairs each are available near both the entry and exit doors. A modern green room has also been built, including two conference halls and galleries, with a capacity of seating 150 people with the latest technological equipments.

Japenese firm Fujita Corporation is undertaking all the work to set up 'Rudraksha' which is being funded by the Japanese company International Corporation Agency. This magnificent building has been designed by Japan-based Oriental Consultant Global. 'Rudraksh' would comprise a Japanese garden and a solar power plant installed with 110 KW. There are separate entrance door for receiving VIPs.

Modi would give a new gift to Varanasi in the coming year. The construction work for 'Rudraksha' had started during 2018 which would be completed by 2021.

In order to keep 'Rudraksh' air-conditioned, Italian appliances have been installed. It has received a third grading from the 'Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment' keeping in view its construction and use. 'Rudraksh' will have a strong security network, including cameras as well as special attention has been given to fire safety equipments.

Resident Supervisor (Architect) Mitsugu Tomita said there are many similarities between the Japanese and Indian culture. 'Rudraksh' would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Varanasi Smart City General Manager said that after Rudraksh is built, the project would be handed over to the smart cities.

