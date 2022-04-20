World Bank Fund For Renovation Of 29 Jetties

The West Bengal Government is giving a lot of priority to water transport, in order to control traffic jams and air pollution in and around Kolkata.

In line with this plan, the government has decided to renovate 29 jetties, with funds from the World Bank.

The ferry ghats which will be revamped include Kutighat, Kashipur, Sovabazar, Ratanbabur Ghat, Metiabruz Ghat, Budge Budge Ghat. Soon, 50 more ferry ghats from Hooghly, Bardhaman, Nadia, North & South 24 Parganas will be renovated.

Some of the ghats will be equipped to handle Ro-Ro services.

Not just the jetties, the roads adjoining them will also be renovated, keeping passenger-welfare in mind.

In the next five years, most jetties in the Haldia-Tribeni route will be revamped to boost water transport. In the second phase, the work will be done till Farakka.

UNI