World AIDS Day: Where does India stand?

Every year, the number of people suffering from Aids is increasing. Every day, medical science is trying to come up with new techniques to counter the virus. According to a UNICEF report, the numbers of people dying from Aids have tripled since 2000. The United Nations has stated that India ranks third in terms of the number of people affected by AIDS. According to a United Nations survey held in then Asia-Pacific region, out of 20 lakh people in India, four out of every 10 people are suffering from the deadly disease, which is matter of great concern of the nation. Since 2013, 21 lakh people have been suffering from AIDS, out of which one lakh thirty thousand have already died. Doctors believe that the only way to stop the spread of disease is to take precaution. AIDS is spreading its wings all around the world. United Nations has stated the number of people suffering from AIDS in South Africa is increasing every year and approximately 63 lakh people are suffering the deadly disease. The whole world is having debate over AIDS and the biggest question today is about the eradication and the cure of it.