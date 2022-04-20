Workshop organised on Script Writing

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Shoolini University organised a two-day workshop on the topic 'Script writing for feature films and short films'. The session was taken by Dr. Harjeet Singh Assistant Professor, Punjabi University Patiala.

Dr. Harjeet Singh emphasised on the importance of music, location, and time while writing for feature films. He said that the script is mandatory to be written in the present tense. He further added that background location and symbolism is also an important thing to keep in mind for screenplay writing.

Mr. Vipin Pubby, Director and HOS, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, welcomed Dr. Harjeet Singh and other participants. He said that with the increasing popularity of social media content, screenwriting is an essential tool for journalism students. Besides the journalism students of the University, students from various schools in the region also attended the workshop.

Mr. Singh also said that reading is important for any writer. He encouraged students to read good books. He also shared some video clips from Gulzar's popular movies to make students understand how to plot a scene.







