Workshop On Woman Health And Menstrual Hygiene Held

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University’s School of Biotechnology organised a one-day workshop on "Women's Health Matters", which marked the International Day of Action for Women’s Health celebrated each year on May 28.

The event specifically focused on the overall health of women; personal hygiene, menstrual hygiene, PCOS, menopause, etc., which still stand as social taboos in society and many people remain unaware of these issues. The basic idea behind these social taboos has been crafted by two boys from the School of Biotechnology (Ansh and Keshav-Student Coordinators) with the vision to work on these social taboos and provide an open thinking process to people. The club, formed by the two students and coordinated by the faculty coordinators, Prof. Anuradha Sourirajan, Dr Nitika Thakur, and Dr Prachi Kapil, will work as an eye-opener for these prevalent problems and come up with some specific solutions.

The event was marked by a welcome by Chancellor Prof. P. K. Khosla, chief guest Mrs. Taruna Mehta, and guest of honour Mrs. Saroj Khosla. "Sanitation pad vending machines" were also inaugurated on the occasion. The "Red Taboos" club was initiated by Mrs. Saroj Khosla. Dr. Aleeza Pal (Gynaecologist, MMU) and Ms. Anita Chauhan (Psychologist, Shoolini University) emphasised different diseases related to women's health and how we can tackle them with the help of family support and pre-medical diagnosis.

The next session was marked with a dance performance by Simran (MSc. Microbiology student), who expressed a woman’s journey from menstruation to menopause. Similarly, Dr. Nitika Thakur (Organizing Sectary) presented her real-life PCOS journey through her writings. The session ended with a talk by the chief guest Mrs. Taruna Mehta, who enlightened everyone with her thoughts on women's status and health with her lovely poetry on "Sunn Sakhee."

At a parallel session, Prof. Kesari Singh came out with her thoughts on today’s scenario, focusing on women's life and status, followed by a powerful video message by Mrs. Poonam Nanda and Mrs. Nishtha Anand. After lunch, another session with expert talks was continued, which was initiated by Prof. Anuradha Sourirajan (Dean, Biotechnology), where she covered the areas related to women's personal hygiene and the small initiatives that we can take to maintain personal hygiene. The final talk was given by Dr Ashoo Khosla, who interacted with the audience on menopause and its related consequences. Finally, a vote of thanks was given by Dr Nitika Thakur, where she extended warm thanks to everyone who was involved directly or indirectly with the success of the event. The event was moderated by Neharika Ann Mann and Ananya Manishi (School of Biotechnology).