Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Programming Club of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, organized a 2-day online workshop on "Quantum Computing and Cyber security" on 15th-16th, December 2020. The aim of the workshop was to disseminate information to the students about Quantum Computing in the current technological environment and its impact on various technological fields in the future.

The first day of the Workshop included expert lecture by Mr. Aditya Yadav, CEO of Automatski Solutions, about current effects of Quantum Computing in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security and Quantum Algorithms. A practical session on using Qiskit(a python library) to access Quantum Computers through the internet and designing quantum circuits was also organised.

The second day started with a keynote talk by Mr. Ravishankar Savita, Head of Emerging Technology at Virtusa based in New York City, USA about the research and various effects that Quantum Computing has brought into the world. He also spoke of three use cases that are based on quantum computing.

A panel discussion amongst leading industry experts was also held in which the current usage of Quantum Computing in the industry and what practical impact will it have in the future, as well as misconceptions about Quantum Computing, were discussed. The esteemed panel comprised of Mr. Arpit Mehta, Senior AI Architect at Microsoft, Germany, Dr. Krishan Saluja, Professor at UIET, Panjab University, Mr. Rajesh Dhuddu, VP and Practice Leader of Cybersecurity and Blockchain at TechMahindra, and Ms. Supriya Naik, Senior Incubator-Emerging Technologies at Virtusa.

The session was moderated by Mr. Sashank Bhargava, 3rd year BE IT, who was also the student co-ordinator for the event. The event witnessed huge participation from more than 240 attendees.