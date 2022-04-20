Workshop On NPTEL SWAYAM Portal Has Been Accomplished

Meerut (The Hawk): The Mathematics Department of Ismail National Women's PG College Meerut concluded the workshop running on the SWAYAM portal. The chief guest at the workshop was Engineer Ayush Singhal, Professor at Meerut Institute of Technology. The teachers of the college including Dr. Huma Masood and Director Dr. Sonia Gupta, including Dr. Vandana Sharma, Dr. Parul Tyagi, Dr. Mamta Singh, Dr. Sapna Sharma, encouraged the girl students to take these courses. Chief guest engineers Ayush Singhal and Dr. Sonia Gupta themselves told about the online courses running on the portal, how to enroll in the students, and then register to get the certificate. Ismael Aided College is the first local chapter of NPTEL in Meerut, a National Coordinator of the self portal. Through the portal itself, the students can learn the online course of any subject on their own and can also get a certificate by taking the exam. Around 250 girl students participated enthusiastically in the three-day workshop. Meerut The Mathematics Department of Ismail National Women's PG College Meerut concluded the workshop running on the portal itself. The chief guest at the workshop was Engineer Ayush Singhal, Professor at Meerut Institute of Technology. The teachers of the college including Dr. Huma Masood and Director Dr. Sonia Gupta, including Dr. Vandana Sharma, Dr. Parul Tyagi, Dr. Mamta Singh, Dr. Sapna Sharma, encouraged the girl students to take these courses. Chief guest engineers Ayush Singhal and Dr. Sonia Gupta themselves told about the online courses running on the portal, how to enroll in the students, and then register to get the certificate. Ismael Aided College is the first local chapter of NPTEL in Meerut, a National Coordinator of the self portal. Through the portal itself, the students can learn the online course of any subject on their own and can also get a certificate by taking the exam. Around 250 girl students participated enthusiastically in the three-day workshop.