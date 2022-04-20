Workshop on Hand Crafted Home Décor at UIFT, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a three day online workshop on 'Hand Crafted Home Décor' from 3-5, February 2021, which involved crafting of various life style products- especially for decorating home.

Ms Santosh, an artist from the city, imparted skill of handling clay, moulding it into various products, hand painting techniques etc. Students B. Sc. Fashion and Lifestyle Technology learnt the skills and prepared many articles that could be used not only for décor but an accessory to accentuate their clothing collection. Many traditional artforms were used as an inspiration to prepare many other home décor artifacts. Ms Alpa, Faculty with UIFT, coordinated this workshop.



The participants actively participated in the workshop, shared and enhanced their creative ideas. Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD appreciated the skills learnt as well as the outcome . She remarked that such skill building workshops help students not only to broaden their artistic perspective but also encourage them to appreciate traditional art forms to further augment their lifestyle.

