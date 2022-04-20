Workshop on fake news organised

Shimla (The Hawk): Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Shoolini University organised a one-day workshop on "Misinformation, Fake News, Consequences and Remedy".

The key speaker for the workshop was Prof Umesh Arya, Dean and Chairman, Faculty of Media Studies Guru Jambeshwar University, Hisar. He is also a life coach, trainer and healer.

Prof. Umesh Arya underlined the need to stay alert from fake news and misinformation. He said that we all should cross-checking all the forwarded news through social media and other mass media platforms. He also shared some websites like Fact Check, PIB fact check where anyone can cross-check news and information. Prof. Arya also shared some important information about fact-checking for text, images and videos. He said that on the 'InVid' Chrome plugin anyone can cross verify images and videos as well. It was very insightful and informative workshop for all the participants.

The session was started with the welcome address delivered by Prof. Vipin Pubby, Director Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. He said that false information travels faster than real one and made it more difficult for the public to identify and verify facts from trusted sources.

The session was moderated by Ms. Ranjna Thakur, Assistant Prof, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and said that all should stay aware so that they don't spread false information further. The workshop was attended by all the students and faculty members of the department.