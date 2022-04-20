Workshop on Evaluation of Working/Effectiveness of Forestry Extn System through VVKs

Dehradun (The Hawk): A National Stakeholder’s Consultation Workshop on ‘Evaluation of the Working/Effectiveness of Forestry Extension System through the Van Vigyan Kendras and Recommendation for its Strengthening’, under Ecosystem Services Improvement Project was held at Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun. The workshop was jointly organized by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and NABARD Consultancy Services, New Delhi.

Dr. Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, inaugurated the workshop. In the inaugural address and introductory remark, he said that the strengthening of Van Vigyan Kendras (VVKs) would be highly beneficial for the extension of forestry research and lab to land program. He told that suggestions of the workshop would be fruitful for achieving the objectives of the study.

In the welcome address, Mr. Anurag Bhardwaj, Project Director ESIP spoke on this ambitious assignment of evaluating the working of Van Vigyan Kendras (VVKs) under ESIP. He told that ICFRE has engaged M/s NABCONS Pvt. Ltd. as a consultant for the assignment on evaluating working/ effectiveness of Van Vigyan Kendras established in different states in fulfilling the objectives of forestry extension services to enable technologies from lab to land and make practicable suggestions to improve upon the working and effectiveness of VVKs in future.

In the technical session of the workshop, Mr. Ajai Rai, NABARD Consultancy Services, New Delhi delivered a detailed presentation on the Draft Final Report pertaining status of existing VVKs, their strengths and weaknesses, and opportunities and threats associated with them. He also detailed the specific strategies, guidelines, plans, recommendations for strengthening and improving the functioning of VVKs, covering the funding, staffing, mode of functioning, and developing effective networking of VVKs with Krishi Vigyan Kendras etc.



Dr. Anupam Joshi, Senior Environmental Specialist, The World Bank has suggested involving Joint Forest Management Committees in the transfer of technology and extension activities carried out by the VVKs. He also emphasized the evaluation of the impacts of existing VVKs since their establishment.



The workshop was attended by Deputy Director Generals, ICFRE, Directors of ICFRE institutes, ADGs of ICFRE, and DIG of Forest (GIM)- MoEF&CC, Dr. Anupam Joshi, Senior Environmental Specialistfrom World Bank, representatives of PCCFs & HOFFs of State Forest Departments, officers and scientists of ICAR and its Institutes, Representative of NGOs and all the team members of Ecosystem Services Improvement Project, ICFRE, Dehradun.



A total of 59 participants have attended the workshop in physical and online mode. The vote of thanks was extended by Dr. R.S. Rawat, Project Manager, ESIP, ICFRE, Dehradun.