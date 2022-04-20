Workshop on Electrochemical Energy Conversion & Storage Witnesses Participation Of Over 180 Faculty Members

The week-long online workshop was a joint initiative of IIT Roorkee and ATAL Academy

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, in association with AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, organized a one-week virtual workshop on Electrochemical Energy Conversion and Storage from 23-27 November 2020. The objective of the workshop was to sensitize the faculty of various engineering colleges towards clean energy technologies. The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director of IIT Roorkee, in the presence of Prof. S.K. Singal, Head of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee. It witnessed the participation of more than 180 faculty members across India. The organization of the workshop was led by Prof. Amit Bhosale and Prof. Pratham Arora from the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee.

"Advanced technologies hold the key to combating environmental issues. Amid growing concerns of pollution and threat to life and biodiversity, the workshop will help in sensitizing the participants about clean energy technologies" said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

"Electrochemical energy conversion and storage holds tremendous significance in automotive propulsion systems. Amid growing concerns to reduce carbon footprint, it has become imperative to switch to cleaner energy options. The workshop will go a long way in upskilling the participants on newer approaches to combat climate change issues" said Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director of IIT Roorkee

The topics covered in the workshop included Fabrication in Batteries, scale-up issues in fuel cells, scale-up issues in batteries, flow battery, thermodynamics in the battery system, among others.

"The workshop aims to facilitate knowledge-sharing and equip the participants with new approaches and methods to gain technical proficiency in electrochemical energy conversion and storage. We thank all participants for their enthusiastic participation" said Prof. S.K. Singal, Head of the Department of Hydro and Renewable Energy, IIT Roorkee

Electrochemical devices (both conversion and storage) have a huge application ranging from automobile to green chemicals production. Electrochemical energy conversion and storage (EECS) processes play a vital role in the conversion, storage, and utilization of sustainable energy from resources to the end-users of various devices, such as solar cells, fuel cells, electrolyzers, batteries, and supercapacitors.