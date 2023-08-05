Workshop On Creative Pattern Making And Draping At UIFT & VD

Chandigarh (the Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh conducted a National level Skill Development Workshop on Creative Pattern Making and Draping under the ageis of RUSA on 3rd and 4th August 2023. The workshop witnessed a successful and insightful sessions conducted by Mr. Santosh Anand, Associate Professor, Pearl Academy, Jaipur and Designer and entrepreneur MeghaBaldoia. MeghaBaldoia a Fashion Designer, Educator, with a strong background in couture techniques has her own label 'MeghaBaldoia' that showcases Bridal and Occasion wear for North American Markets.

During the inaugural session, Chairperson of the department and the coordinator of the workshop Dr. Anu H. Gupta welcomed the participants from various colleges and initiated the idea of viewing all Pattern and Draping techniques as creative and experimental. She highlighted that more than 85 registrations were received for the workshop. For a focused inputs, 30 participants got the opportunity to attend the workshop. Prof. Rajeev Puri, RUSA Co-ordinator Panjab University was delighted to see the platform of creative learning being delivered to the students of design. He highlighted the financial support for start-up proposals of innovative business ideas through the grants of RUSA. The first day focused on the fascinating world of Dart Manipulation and 3D Pattern Designs.During the sessions, Mr. Santosh Anand delved into the art of Dart manipulation and Style lines, drawing inspiration from the works of renowned Japanese Designer Shingo Sato and the Pattern Magic book by Tomoko Nakamichi. He highlighted the techniques used to create these awe-inspiring 3D designs, emphasizing the significance of the vanish point - a crucial element in the process. Engaging hands-on activities allowed them to create their own patterns based on the Dekoboko or Drop Hole design.

On day two of workshop, the resource person Megha Baldoia taught students fine nuances of draping with great dexterity. She delivered sessions on "Sculptured Draping of Bodice". Draping was done in a manner that petals emerge into the structure of a 3-D flower sculpture. She emphasized on the aesthetics of the garment while draping and mentioned that heavy weight muslin would be best for such endeavours. Students were encouraged and enthusiastically participated in the workshop as the task allowed their inner creativity flow from within through fabric.

Students shared their learnings of the workshop by showcasing their creations. Prof. Suveera Gill, Director Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Panjab University appreciated the presentations and works of the students during the Valedictory session. She complemented UIFT’s role and contribution in nurturing skill of students and vocational education. Participants were facilitated with certificates for successful completion of workshop. The expertise of the resource persons and easy-to-understand teaching style made the workshop a resounding success. Participants left the workshop with enhanced skills and a deeper appreciation for the art of pattern manipulation and 3D designs. Overall response was august. Students enjoyed the creative learning experience.