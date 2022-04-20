Workshop on Cosmic Journey through Past Life Regression in May

A Two-days' Intensive Workshop on Cosmic Journey through Past Life Regression will be organised on 13-14 May, 2017 in Meerut. In the workshop the participant will experience Past Life Regressions, Astral Travel, Meeting your Master and Theta level meditations.





Workshop convener Mr S P Verma informed that world famous PLR Therapist Mr Santosh Joshi will take the sessions in which the topics to be discussed include 'Brief information about Theory of Reincarnation/Evolution, 'Theory of Karma',' Life after Life',' Knowing how to find the Purpose of Life', 'Know answers to life's important events' , 'Help in solving relationships issues, repetitive patterns, fears & phobias, emotional traumas, difficult situations'.





Mr Verma added that the workshop will help the participants in their quest of inner transformation and spiritual growth, in experiencing the deepest realms of their consciousness where memories of their past lives are stored, in understanding their role in the Cosmic Creation and how they can actively participate in their evolution process, in understanding their individual journey and finding their Life's Purpose and in making them understand how they can live life completely and heal their past emotions or traumas. Mr Verma may be contacting by mailing him at spv1962@gmail.com . The workshop will be open to any person above 21 years of age. Participation in the workshop is open after pre-registration.