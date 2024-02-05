Workshop on 'Research Methodology and Biostatistics' held at Swami Rama Himalayan University

Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant organized its first workshop on “Research Methodology and Biostatistics” jointly through its Research and Development Cell and Himalayan Institute of Medical Science from 2nd to 3rd Feb 2024.

Uttarakhand: The Resource Faculty included Dr Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, Assistant Professor, Department of Statistics & Demography, National Institute of Health & Family Welfare, New Delhi and Dr. Chandan Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Policy and Management Studies, TERI School of Advanced Studies (SAS), New Delhi. The aim of the workshop was to provide hands-on training to young faculty of the University on conducting innovative, novel, hypothesis-based research following a robust rationale, their socio-health-economic impact, detailed methodology and implementation strategy. The working sessions included descriptive statistics, presentation of data visualization, inferential statistics, application of biostatistics in public health, sample techniques, and sample size calculation. Hands-on session on descriptive statistics and visualization of data, graphical presentation, and logistic regression (using NFHS data) were conducted. Faculties (40 participants) from various academic units of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Science, Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Science, Himalayan School of Bioscience, and Himalayan College of Nursing participated in the workshop. Community Medicine and Department of Biostatistics faculty co-ordinated the sessions and presented initial research methodology tools. All participants were encouraged to write case-study based proposals for various funding agencies and intramural research, adopting the research methodology principles taught in the class. The Vice Chancellor, Dr Rajendra Dobhal felicitated the guest faculty in traditional manner and suggested signing of MoU for regular updates on the methodology for research faculty.