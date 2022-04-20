



























































Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a two days online workshop on fabric painting titled 'Brush Strokes'. Around 60 students from M.Sc. and B.Sc. Fashion and Lifestyle Technology participated in this workshop.

This workshop involved ornamentation of fabric surface with colours. At the onset of the workshop, Resource person Mrs. Santosh Verma,an artist and a freelancer, elaborated about fabric painting on different surfaces and products. She gave an online live demonstration on numerous techniques. Beautiful outcomes with the effect of shibori; tape masking creating different shapes on the surface was practiced by students on a variety of products. Not only fabric painting but bangle making utilising left over fabrics was another added feature of this workshop. Ms Kirti, Faculty with UIFT, coordinated this workshop.



Dr Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD remarked that these skills can help participants in future to create their own products/label and market these on a digital platform. The participants actively participated in the workshop, experimented with techniques and prepared samples as well as products like T-shirts, head bands, bandana, bangles etc. Shivani Singh, one of the participants said, "It was a really fantastic and informative workshop. I have really loved the way it has been conducted. This workshop will help us a lot in our professional and personal life. We can also think of our own start-ups .Waiting for more workshops like this in future".

