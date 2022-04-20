Workshop cum Lecture Series on Incubation, Department of Physics, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Physics, Panjab University is hosting a 4-day lecture series on Incubation and startups from June 16-19, 2021. The workshop is organized under the aegis of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Incubation Centre (PMMMIC), Panjab University in collaboration with Institution's Innovation Council (IIC).

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University inaugurated the workshop and addressed the participants and stressed upon the significance of innovative approach in today's competitive world. He cited various examples of successful startups to motivate students and how such innovations would lead to greater employability.

Dr. Rohit Sharma, In-charge, Panjab University Incubation Centre, apprised all about the central Incubation facility which is coming up at Sector 25 Chandigarh under RUSA-2.0 scheme of Govt. of India.

Prof. Vipin Bhatnagar, Convener, PU-IIC, Prof. G.S.S. Saini, Chairperson, Department of Physics, Dr. Sakshi Gautam and Dr. Manish Dev Sharma along with 250 other participants attended the first day of the lecture series.

Ms. Himani, faculty from C-DAC Mohali delivered the first lecture of the series about Artificial Intelligence, Machine & Deep learning and their role and significance in today's day-to-day life. Students were also briefed about various career options in these upcoming areas. There will be lectures from Prof. R. M. Belokar, PEC Chandigarh, Prof. K.G. Srinivasa, Dr. K. Ghuman, Thapar University, Ms. Indu Walia, PUNCOM Mohali and Mr. Dhiraj Mathur, Deputy V.P. Equitas Bank in the next three days of the workshop. Such workshops will be held in the near future also covering all major science departments.