Working in 'Golmaal' is like taking a legacy forward:Parineeti

Mumbai : She would be stepping into the shoes of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the next installment of hit "Golmaal" series and actress Parineeti Chopra says it is like taking a legacy forward.





"It is amazing to be a part of a film like this. It's a legacy (to take forward). 'Golmaal' is a legendary series and Kareena has done two of them and now I am doing it. I hope I can do a good job," Parineeti told reporters on sidelines of an event here.





The 28-year-old actress says she is having a great time on the sets of Rohit Shetty's directorial venture.





"I have started shooting and it is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit sir and his entire team is fun to work with. The whole team has become a family...We all have become friends."





Parineeti is also excited about her next release "Meri Pyaari Bindu" where she essays the role of an aspiring singer.





"'Meri Pyaari Bindu' is releasing on May 12 and you all will get to see the first look soon. I think you all will like it," she adds.





