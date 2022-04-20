Workers Stranded In Chandpur Depart For Their Homes By UP Roadways Buses

Chandpur( Bijnor): Nearly 106 Workers stranded in Chandpur city of distt. Bijnor due to the ongoing lockdown departed to their homes on Saturday evening by the roadways buses of Bijnor Depot. Mr Ghanshyam Verma, SDM Chandpur said that 106 labourers who worked in a plywood and an ice factory were much disturbed due to lockdown. He further said that on their request, following the rules of social distancing, all the workers riding in five buses have been departed to Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Unnav, Maua and Baliya districts of UP. The arrangements of food packets, raw ration and water bottles have been made by the Tehsil administration. The workers expressed happiness over this decision of the government.