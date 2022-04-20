Work On Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Link In Progress

Lucknow: Work on the ambitious Rapid Rail corridor that would run between Delhi to Meerut passing through the NCR, is in progress as Uttar Pradesh will soon become country's first state to get Rapid Rail in the first phase of implementation of RRTS.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a Joint Venture the Centre and State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, will design, construct, operate & maintain rail based Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the National Capital Region.

Three RRTS corridors-- Delhi-Meerut Smart Line, Delhi – Panipat Smart Line and Delhi – Alwar Smart Line have been prioritised for implementation in first phase. Official sources here on Monday said that Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be the first corridor to be implemented for which pre-construction activities including Geo-technical investigations, detailed design, utility shifting planning and traffic diversion planning are in progress.

Recently the UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey met the officials of the NCRTC and discussed with them about the process of the project.

The Rapid Rail can go up to the highest speed of 180 km / h with running at an average speed of rail 100 km per hour. The 82 km of Delhi to Meerut Corridor will be completed in 55 minutes. There will be a total of 24 stations between Delhi and Meerut while Rapid and Metro will run on the same track in Meerut. RRTS, first of its kind project in India, with design speed of 180 kmph will use state of the art technologies for track structure, rolling stock and signalling system. Expertise and experience in India on these technologies for higher speeds being limited, International expertise will be tapped for efficient implementation of project, operation of system and developing capacity in the country. Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF), Spain, State-Owned Railway infrastructure company has experience of planning, developing, constructing, operating and maintaining high-speed railway and regional rail systems like Cercanias' in Madrid. SNCF, the State-owned Railway Company of France, has also expressed willingness to support RRTS projects. UNI