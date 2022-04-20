Work For Bundelkhand's Defence Production Corridor Has Started: Defence Minister

Lucknow: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the work for Defence Industrial Production Corridor in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh has started and officials have started visiting the areas to set up societies of cluster of industries and prepare a framework for the detailed project report(DPR).

"There would be a Defence expo in Chennai soon and UP situation would be assessed there and the experience would be shared with them," she said. Along with Bundelkhand, the government has also announced a Defence Industrial Production Corridor linking Chennai and Bangalore.

Addressing a press conference here on the 38th foundation day of BJP, Ms Sitharaman said after assessing the situation by talking to the MSMEs and the industrial units in the corridor area, the Centre will talk with the UP government and see how the corridor would be benefiting by the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway to be constructed by the state government.

"We need that the small production units set up a society for delivering large quantity of items as required by the defence besides it has to be assessed that how these industries can fulfill the demand of defence sector. Our officials are talking with these MSMEs and taking their views and holding consultation before preparing the DPR," she said. The Defence Minister claimed that once the corridor start working then the problem of unemployment besides backwardness and poverty in Bundelkhand would go forever.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present, claimed that the Defence production corridor would be a milestone in the history of the state.

"The work for the defence corridor has started and UP government too is helping out by constructing the Bundelkhand expressway for which survey has been completed and a DPR would now be made," he said. The Defence Industrial Production Corridor was announced during the budget of the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced it for Bundelkhand region during the UP Investors meet on February 21.

Mr Modi had said this is a Rs 20,000-crore defence industrial production corridor in Bundelkhand and will generate 2,50,000 jobs and bring development to one of the most impoverished regions of the country. UNI