WordPress blogs facing blockade in Pakistan

Washington: WordPress blogs are currently not accessible in Pakistan and several local outlets have held the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) responsible for the blockade, a report said. According to TechCrunch, self-hosted WordPress blogs still work but WordPress.com and blogs hosted by WordPress cannot be reached. The Pakistan government has blocked websites like, Facebook, Flickr, IMDb, Twitter and Wikipedia temporarily in the past for hosting content that it sees as blasphemous and inflammatory. ANI