WoodKa Launches Its First Studio At Lucknow

Lucknow: The world is moving towards globalization, and it has become a necessity to preserve Earth and the life that exists on it. WoodKa, a brand of 3EA Limited, is known for providing 100 per cent natural, organic, and eco-friendly products. The entire product range is carefully processed and packaged to give it an elegant and vintage feel.

WoodKa started off its journey around three years back with a single product range of eco-friendly tableware, made from tree barks of areca plantations which fall naturally and are sourced without harming the nature. Post usage, once thrown to waste, this product naturally degrades within 60 days and can conveniently return to earth as manure, which is an incredible fact about WoodKa, worthy of all the attention it has received internationally. WoodKa, a new venture undertaken by 3EA, aligns with the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for making India Atma Nirbhar Bharat and offers its range of products exclusively manufactured in India, thus supporting the Make in India initiative.

WoodKa has launched its first retail outlet, WoodKa Studio, on Saturday, 18th of October, 2020, at Aliganj, Lucknow, franchised by Vaibhav Shakya and Akanksha Shakya. It showcases organic and handcrafted products, highlighting the talent of local artisans, and display a variety of eco-friendly decorative items, tableware, clothing, stationery items, frames, and much more. "Showcasing a wide range of products under one roof will not only bring out the magic of WoodKa, but would also expand our customer reach," said Vaibhav Shakya. WoodKa with its 21 manufacturing units consisting of fully automated factories optimizes all the available resources with its use of patented machines in the best possible manner and provides employment to around 50 semi-skilled workers for each factory.

3EA, a Multi-National Management consulting group with its global presence, has been the support system of WoodKa. In the words of Pranav Bhaskar, Business Partner for WoodKa at 3EA, "Woodka, connects us with our mother nature. WoodKa Studio is a place where passion meets style and elegance. It is a move to save our mother nature by switching towards greener solutions."

"The criterion of sustainability is to line up with common powers. We at WoodKa promises to bring back to our roots by providing an eco-friendly solution for a sustainable and plastic-free future," said Dr Vibhor Misra, CEO and brand strategist at 3EA, the brain behind WoodKa. With a target to enter the premium segment, WoodKa plans to open over 15 exclusive brand outlets till March 2021 in cities like - Lucknow, Mumbai, Surat, Dehradun, Pune, Indore, etc.

It is indeed a surprise that WoodKa which was launched merely three years ago as a brainchild of 3EA Limited and as an initiative for providing sustainable and eco-friendly disposable tableware has been introduced on all the popular e-commerce platforms and is also ready to influence the citizens of the world through the Plastic Free World Conference & Expo. WoodKa, follows the upcycling concept of 'Waste to Wealth', by incorporating the usage of waste materials that are usually spurned out by nature. WoodKa products are manufactured and designed for the lovers of authenticity and those who appreciate quality, all the while protecting the environment by being a healthy and harmless alternative to plastic.

Through WoodKa, 3EA has been pivotal to create a path leading to a sustainable environment with the hope of enhancing, protecting, and respecting the essence that is rooted deeply in the heart of mother Earth. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. —ANI