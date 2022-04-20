Won't Do Women-centric Films For The Heck Of It: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone, who has everyone drooling over her latest release "Piku", says she is open to doing more of women-centric films but the character and the story should appeal to her. "I don't want to do women-centric films for the heck of doing it," said Deepika during the success bash of "Piku" on Friday. "I won't do a women-centric film for the sake of doing it. It has to excite me like "Piku" has. The subject and the story has to be exciting, the character has to be challenging. "Then I would definitely do it. I won't do it for the heck of doing it," she added. Further she says that her latest release "Piku' is one of those films I completely identified with. It's a story of every girl and every family," she added. Meanwhile, "Piku" that released last Friday has collected over Rs. 44.52 crore and is still going strong at the box office. Besides Deepika, it also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan.