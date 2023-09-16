    Menu
    India

    Won't be able to attend flag hoisting event in new Parliament building Sunday: Kharge to RS secy general

    Nidhi Khurana
    September16/ 2023
    Hyderabad: On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his unhappiness at receiving the invitation to Sunday's flag hoisting ceremony in the new Parliament building "quite late" and said he would not be able to attend.

    The invitation to the event didn't arrive until late on the evening of September 15, so he let Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody know about it in a letter.

    "I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for tomorrow's flag hoisting function at New Parliament Building only on 15 September 2023, quite late in the evening," the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha wrote.—Inputs from Agencies

