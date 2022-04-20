Won't allow Assam to become hub for illegal migrants: Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that BJP will not allow Assam to again become a hub for illegal migrants and the international borders would be sealed to curb unlawful migration.

Shah said that while the BJP government is trying to make Assam an illegal migration-free state, the Congress has forged an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) headed by Badruddin Ajmal, who, according to the BJP leader, always patronises illegal migration.

Announcing to reopen the closed paper mills in the state, the former BPP national President, while addressing three election rallies in Bijni, Hajo and Dispur, said that huge bamboo resources are available in Assam and papers would be made in the state's paper mills to meet the country's requirement.

Two Assam paper mills in Nagaon and Hailakandi districts are closed for more than five years.

Claiming to make Guwahati the startup capital of Southeast Asia, the Home Minister said that Assam would be made 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and the youth of the state would no longer need to go out of the state in search of jobs.

Shah said: "The BJP government has made Assam an agitation free, terrorism free and corruption free state. Now Assam would soon be a flood free state as well.

"Every year, 7.5 per cent soil erosion takes place due to floods in the Brahmaputra river. Satellite survey projects, including the creation of mega reservoirs, would be undertaken to prevent the recurring floods."

Detailing the development projects undertaken by the BJP government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra modi, Shah said that road projects worth Rs 53,000 crore were sanctioned by Modi, while six big bridges were constructed over the Brahmaputra River while Rs 46,000 crore projects are being implemented in the gas and oil sectors.

"Stopping the poaching of Assam's famed rhinos, the BJP government freed the Kaziranga National Park of illegal encroachers," Shah said.

Accusing the Congress for not solving the problem of insurgency leading to the killing of hundreds of people in the state, the Home Minister said that the Modi government took the initiative for signing of the Bodo Accord, paving the way for permanent peace in Assam.

"I promise to all of you that the Central government would implement every single promise made in the Bodo agreement before 2022 for a peaceful Assam," he stated.

The second phase of polling in Assam would be held on Thursday, while the third and final phase will be conducted on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

The first phase of elections was held on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 80 per cent.

