Women workers of BJP to make arrangements for PM Modi's meeting in Jaipur

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of four ‘Parivartan Yatras’ in Jaipur on September 25 and arrangements for the meeting will be managed by women workers of the BJP.

With this endeavour, women in Jaipur will express their gratitude to PM Modi for the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill.

BJP’s state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma said that for the first time in the country, all the responsibility for a Prime Minister's meeting will be handled by women. This has not been done before for any political rally, he added.

The responsibility for all the arrangements for the pandal for PM Modi's meeting has been given to the women, which includes work related to the pandal seating arrangement (officials, workers and the public), stage operation, electricity and water arrangements, parking and security.

However, men will be helping the women in making the arrangements.

PM Narendra Modi's meeting is going to be held in Jaipur after about four and a half years.

On September 25, Modi will officially conclude the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Jaipur. The meeting will be held in Surajpura (Vatika) of Dadiya Panchayat in Jaipur district.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi's meeting was held at Mansarovar in Jaipur on May 1, 2019.

—IANS