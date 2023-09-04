    Menu
    Women will soon be represented in Parliament and state assemblies: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Nidhi Khurana
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jaipur: On Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar predicted that an amendment to the constitution would soon give women equal voting rights in the country's legislature.

    Dhankhar made these remarks to students at the Maharani Mahavidyalaya, a college in this city that is associated with the University of Rajasthan.

    The vice president told a group of female students that they can do anything they set their minds to, because women are breaking barriers in politics, the armed forces, and the business world.—Inputs from Agencies

