Women who make unconventional choices need to be represented in films: Tribhanga dir Renuka Shahane

Mumbai: Actor Renuka Shahane, who is looking forward to the release of her film "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy", on Monday said the Netflix film explores dysfunctional family dynamics through three "fascinating" women of different generations and personalities.

The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is described as a heartwarming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

Also written by Shahane, the film stars Tanvi Azmi as matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur; Kajol as her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actor; and granddaughter Masha played by Mithila Palkar.

Shahane, a well-known face in both cinema and television, said the beautiful yet asymmetrical Tribhanga dance pose has been used as a metaphor to represent the women in this film "who have their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, and yet are fascinating, beautiful and vibrant".

"I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and women with a wide range of personalities need to be represented in films. The idea for this film came from my experience of meeting someone who had a very acrimonious relationship with her mother, unlike my relationship with mine," the actor-director said in a statement.

"I wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics when the core, the relationship with the mother, is shaky and unstable. I added three different generations to better reflect the intergenerational perspective in looking at the same event in three different ways," she added.

Kajol, who is making her digital debut with the film, said "Tribhanga" is a celebration of women and all their beautiful imperfections.

"We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film. My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different.

"As a mother I can vouch that there are challenges that women face daily as the smallest of things we do affect our children. Motherhood is a minefield of emotions captured extremely well by Renuka. I am very excited for the audience to see this film and hope it will resonate with people of all ages," she added.

Azmi said her character Nayan might be the oldest in the family, but her ideals are not.

"... she is constantly challenging the normal, ahead of its time. In essence, ''Tribhanga'' showcases the twisted journeys of three women who are related but could not be more different. Renuka has beautifully and sensitively captured the intergenerational family dynamics and their struggles."

Though she is the youngest, Palkar said, her character Masha is the "calming force among the three women".

"It has been such an enriching experience being a part of this film and working alongside stalwarts like Tanvi ma''am, Kajol ma''am and Renuka tai. ''Tribhanga'' beautifully encapsulates the unconventional life choices of three women and how they deal with every situation that comes their way," she added.

The family drama also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

Backed by Kajol''s husband, actor-producer Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra''s Alchemy Films, "Tribhanga" is slated to start streaming from January 15. PTI