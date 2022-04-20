Women urged to exercise more to prevent heart disease

Melbourne: A new survey has suggested that women should do regular exercise as physical inactivity is the biggest risk factor for heart disease in women over the age of 30. The Heart Foundation survey on the exercise habits, found that 24 per cent of male students did 60 minutes or more of exercise a day, compared to 11 per cent of females, News.com.au reported. Trevor Shilton, Heart Foundation spokesman said that women who exercise enough to cause sweating or a faster heart beat for 30 minutes five times a week, were up to 35 per cent less likely to suffer from heart disease, strokes or blood clots. Shilton added that there were certain times in a woman's life like in late teens and after having children when she went through more at risk of cutting out exercise due to study and work pressures. ANI