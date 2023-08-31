Women Tie Rakhi To Dhami In Champawat, Uttarakhand CM Extends Warm Wishes On Raksha Bandhan

Champawat: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Rakshabandhan program and was tied 'rakhis' by women at Gandhi ground in Tanakpur in the district.

The CM also extended best wishes to everyone on the occasion.

While addressing the event on Wednesday, Chief Minister Dhami said that the affection and cooperation of the people of his constituency gives him the vigour to serve the state.

A large number of women also presented 'Rakshasutra' to the Chief Minister and wished him a long life.

Students of a residential school welcomed the CM and performed Kumaoni folk dances at the Rakshabandhan programme.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Ramlila stage at Gandhi Maidan and also inaugurated the City Livelihood Center in front of Nehru Park Tanakpur on the occasion.

CM Dhami said that Rakshabandhan is a festival of love, relationship and trust between brothers and sisters.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the rakhis and other products made by the women of self-help groups in the district.

Municipal President Vipin Kumar, Banbasa Nagar Panchayat President Renu Agarwal, District Incharge State Minister Vikas Sharma, MLA Representative Deepak Rajwar, Additional District Magistrate Hemant Kumar Verma, Circle Officer Avinash Verma, APD Vimi Joshi and a large number of women were present in the programme. —ANI