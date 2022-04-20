Women Teachers Too Shave Their Heads

Lucknow: Frustration and resentment can lead to anything.

In an unusual act in Uttar Pradesh, seven women Shiksha Mitras (teachers) on Wednesday shaved their heads to put pressure on the state government in favour of their demand for permanent appointment as school teachers.

These women shaved their heads to express their solidarity with the male Shiksha Mitras who had already shaved their heads.

Protesting at Eco Garden here, the Shiksha Mitras also conducted a 'Havan' to condole the demise of their colleagues who lost their lives in the past and demanded compensation for their families.

These teachers have been holding dharna in the state capital for last 38 days on their four-point charter of demand but the state government is yet to take any congisance. The demand of the Shiksha Mitras, which are around 1.60 lakhs in the state are: Recognition of the Shiksha Mitras as government teachers, appointment of 30,000 TET passed to the post of government teachers, jobs on compensatory ground to the family members of the Shiksha Mistras who lost their lives during the agitation, and full salary of Rs 38,878 per month to the Shiksha Mitras instead of present Rs 10,000 per month.

On July 25, 2017, the Supreme Court had rejected the UP government's move to appoint Shiksha Mitras as assistant teachers in the government primary schools.

After the court decision, the Shiksha Mistras have been agitating in favour of their demands. UP government had hiked the wages of the Shiksha Mistras to Rs 10,000 per month but they have rejected it and are adamant that they be appointed as para-teachers or teachers. UNI