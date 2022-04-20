Women Soldiers To Be Recruited In Indian Army From Sep 12

Lucknow: In a first of its kind, an open recruitment rally for enrolment of Women Military Police (Soldier General Duty) in Indian Army of all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand region would be organised by Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Lucknow at AMC Centre and College here from September 12 to 20, a defence statement said on Tuesday.

Around 4458 female candidates were expected to attend the recruitment process, the statement further said.

The detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, qualifications and series of tests which were to be conducted was available on the official website. The candidates were advised to be beware of touts or fraudulent persons and avoid use of drugs and would be debarred if found involved in such nefarious practices, the statement added. UNI