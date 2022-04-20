Women Panel Should Work For Women's Empowerment & Safety: CM

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday batted against gender discrimination and wanted the State Women Commission to formulate a strong action plan for women empowerment and safety.

"The state women commission should form a committee at grassroots level and formulate a strong action plan to ensure women empowerment and their safety," Chief Minister Adityanath said. Adityanath made the remarks while addressing a women awareness program organised by the UP State Women Commission here. While addressing the gathering, Adityanath also batted for the construction of toilets for each family under the ''Swachh Bharat Mission''.

"It is important for health as well as the women''s dignity. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was successfully implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country," he said.

The chief minister also referred to various telephone helpline numbers like 1090 and 112, which he said, have been integrated.

"If a woman calls 1090 or 112, she can get immediate help anywhere," he added.

Emphasising that there should be no discrimination between boys and girls in the state, the chief minister said, "We should create awareness regarding it. He said the Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of forming 218 fast track courts to curb crime against women in the state. Among them, 74 will be related to the POCSO Act (for crime against women and children)."

Adityanath added that the government had been successful in punishing offenders involved in crime against the women during the last 6 months. PTI



