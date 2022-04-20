Women Of The Village Are Still Not Aware Of Their Personal Health: U'khand Guv

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Governor" Baby Rani Maurya" said that the women of the village are still not aware of their personal health. Therefore, such women will have to be aware of their personal health by breaking the silence to realize the vision of a healthy society.

The Governor was addressing the program organized by AIIMS Rishikesh on Sunday, linking the connection with femininity. The event was organized by the Department of Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynecology department of AIIMS. The Governor said that a healthy society can be created only by the well-being of women. She said that women have to come forward to break the silence towards their personal health. The Governor described the women's boon break the silence initiated by AIIMS on women's health, linking the drive with femininity to new awareness for health awareness for the women of the state and the country. The Governor appreciated the initiative of AIIMS.

On this occasion, Professor Ravi Kant Director AIIMS said that 15 percent problem of the diseases occurring in women are due to men. A Department of Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynecology has been established at AIIMS for the treatment of diseases related to personal health of women. He said that World-class treatment of women's personal problems is available in this department. This department is not only India but the first such department of its kind in the world.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj of Juna Akhada expressed concern over the health of women due to malnutrition in the country. In such a situation she appreciated this initiative taken for the health of women and hoped that this start of AIIMS Rishikesh would prove to be welfare for women. Ritu Khanduri MLA Yamakeshwar said that women will have to come forward to eradicate personal problems, only then women can remain healthy. Mata Mangla ji, head of Hans Foundation, took this initiative of AIIMS Rishikesh Described beneficial for women.

During the program, Dr. Navneet Magon, Chairman Reconstructive and Cosmetics Gynecology Department gave detailed information about this campaign of AIIMS. in joint operation of Dr. Vinod and Dr. Manvi was also addressed by Swami Devanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Swami Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj and Shri Ashish Gautam Ji.

In the program, social worker Pradeep Maurya, Anita Mamgain Mayor Rishikesh, Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Dr. Bina Ravi Head IBCC AIIMS, Dr. Jaya Chaturvedi Head, Department of Gynecology, Prof. Shalini Rao, Prof. Prashant Patil, Prof. VK Bastia, Prof. Satyavati Rana, Dr. Gaurav Chikara, Dr. Eastern Kulshrestha and PRO Harish Mohan Thapliyal etc. were present.